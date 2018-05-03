Arkell’s Secures New Pub Site At Crest Nicholson’s Tadpole Garden Village

Arkell’s has announced its first new-build pub site for fifteen years after buying land at Tadpole Garden Village in North Swindon from developer Crest Nicholson.

The brewery will now begin design work to deliver a pub for the new community of Tadpole Garden Village, where 1,855 homes will eventually be built on the old Tadpole Farm site. This is one of Swindon’s major housing projects and the pub will be just one of a whole range of amenities planned for the site, which will include shops, a primary school and community sports facilities on completion.

Brewery director George Arkell, said: “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to build a pub for the community. We’ve been rooted in Swindon for 175 years, and it’s great to be able to make this announcement in our special anniversary year.

“Tadpole Garden Village is an enormous project and our new pub will not only offer residents a place to socialise but will also provide the community with a vital hub for local activities.

“We are really looking forward to starting work on the pub’s design and will be putting our years of experience and knowledge of Swindon to work. More than 15 years ago we began work on The Tawny Owl at Taw Hill, Swindon. It opened in 2003 and is one of our most successful Swindon pubs which is now at the centre of a thriving community.”

Andrew Dobson, Managing Director of Crest Nicholson’s Strategic Projects division, said: “The new Arkell’s pub will be a wonderful addition to our thriving new community at Tadpole Garden Village. It’s great to be supporting a local business, especially one with such a strong heritage and links with the local area. We are looking forward to working with Arkell’s as the project develops and as we continue to deliver new amenities to the residents at Tadpole Garden Village.”