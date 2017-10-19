Arla Foods Launches “Arla Pro”-Its New Foodservice Division

The good and the great of the UK foodservice industry met yesterday (October 18) at London’s Dinerarma, a global Street food market for the launch of Arla Foods New foodservice division Arla Pro.

Between now and 2020 Arla, a global dairy cooperative owned by 12,000 dairy farmers, 2500 of whom are British, is targeting growth of over £100 million in its out-of-home operation with that growth coming from an increasing market share with wholesalers, end-users and the manufacturing sector.

At the Dinerama launch Arla showcased its Arla Pro range which includes well-known brands such as Lurpak, Anchor, and Castello.

Jonathan Dixon, vice president of Arla Pro said; “the Arla Pro range of brands, products and solutions combines the best of natural dairy with foodservice expertise and innovation. With operators and consumers demanding greater knowledge and traceability of where their food comes from, we strongly believe that combining fantastic natural dairy products with the fact that we are a farmer owned business is a winning combination”.

Jonathan added “we have spent the last few months working with some great operators and the craft guild of chefs to test the functionality and performance of our products and the feedback has been fantastic. Dairy plays such an important part of British menus that chefs need to trust that the products are consistent every time and deliver on taste and quality. Whilst staying great value for money”.

The event was hosted by BBC Saturday Kitchen’s Matt Tebbutt, together with a number of chefs that Arla Pro have been working closely with including Dave wall from the Sun Unruly Pig in Hampshire and John Calaton from Staith House in North Shields, all of whom have been impressed with the businesses farmer owned credentials.