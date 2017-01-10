Arrests Following Death Of Teen After Severe Allergic Reaction

Two men have been arrested following the death of a teenage girl who suffered a severe allergic reaction after eating a takeaway meal. Megan Lee, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, died on 1 January, two days after she was admitted to hospital.

The men, have been detained on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter by gross negligence, Lancashire Police said, and have also confirmed that the takeaway concerned has closed while the investigation is completed.

In May last year Indian restaurant owner Mohammed Zaman, 52 was jailed for six years for manslaughter after customer Paul Wilson suffered a fatal reaction having eaten a takeaway containing peanuts from the Indian Garden in Easingwold, North Yorkshire. Mr Wilson, a bar manager from Helperby, North Yorkshire, specified “no nuts” when he ordered a chicken tikka masala, an instruction which was written on his order and on the lid of his takeaway,

The court heard Zaman cut corners by using cheaper ingredients. A jury was told he switched almond powder for a cheaper ground nut mix, which contained peanuts