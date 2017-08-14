Ashdown Park Hotel Awarded Springboard INSPIRE Accreditation

Ashdown Park Hotel in East Sussex has been awarded Springboard INSPIRE accreditation for its dedication to supporting work experience students and inspiring young people pursuing a career in hospitality.

The INSPIRE accreditation is the most widely recognised mark of quality assurance for work experience in the hospitality industry. It is designed to ensure employers offer first class work experiences – whether a short taster, a two-week placement from school, an extended experience from college, or a year-long degree student placement.

Ashdown Park Hotel received the accreditation as a result of the excellent feedback given by students undertaking work experience at the hotel. The hotel was also named Springboard’s #INSPIREational Employer of the Month in July.

Ruth Bankover, business relationship manager at The Springboard Group said: “I was very impressed by Ashdown Park’s work experience programme. All paperwork and documentation is of a high standard and their commitment to work experience is clear. Springboard is delighted to award Ashdown Park with the INSPIRE accreditation.”

General manager of Ashdown Park Ben Booker said: “At Ashdown Park, we believe in investing in our staff and helping to shape young people for a successful career in the hospitality industry. We thoroughly enjoy welcoming work experience students to the hotel and they offer invaluable support to our teams. We are honoured to have been awarded the Springboard INSPIRE accreditation and look forward to continuing our good work in the future.”

The Springboard accreditation comes hot on the heels of another success for Ashdown Park Hotel, as it has also recently been awarded a Silver Green Tourism Award for its efforts in sustainability.

For more information about the Springboard INSPIRE accreditation, visit www.industry.springboard.uk.net/getting-involved/inspire