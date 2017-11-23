Ashdown Park Hotel Wins Best Loved Online Excellence Award

Ashdown Park Hotel & Country Club has been named winner of the Best Loved Hotels Online Excellence Award at a glittering ceremony, held at the Tewkesbury Park Hotel in Gloucester, on Monday 13 November.

The Best Loved Hotel Awards are voted for by the public and the Online Excellence Award recognises the best the hotel website. Ashdown Park, part of the Elite Hotel Group, prides itself on its informative and easy-to-navigate website, allowing guests the best online experience possible when booking a room or event at the hotel.

Ben Booker, general manager of Ashdown Park Hotel said: “We are thrilled to have won the Best Loved Hotels Online Excellence Award. An hotel’s website is often the first point of contact that a guest has with the hotel, and ensuring that they can find the information they are looking for effortlessly and make any bookings with ease enhances the guest experience before they even arrive. The fact that this award is voted for by the general public makes winning it all the more special.”

Warren Elliott, head of marketing & communications for Elite Hotels, who collected the award on behalf of Ashdown Park Hotel, said: “The new websites which have been rolled out across the Elite group are all designed with ease of navigation in mind – we have a ‘three-click ethos’, meaning that any information you could need to find, can be located within three clicks of the home page. It’s fantastic that our guests are responding positively to the changes and for this to be recognised by the voters of the Best Loved Hotels Awards.”