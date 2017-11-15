Asian Curry Awards 2017 Winners. Asian Hospitality Federation Europe Announced

Atul Kochhar of the Michelin-starred Benares in London has been “crowned” Chef of the Year at the Asian Curry Awards 2017.

Over 1,000 VIP guests attended a glittering gala dinner at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London on Sunday 12th November, to honour the winners of the 7th Asian Curry Awards, organised by the Asian Catering Federation.

The awards were co presented by BBC Master Chef’s Greg Wallace and BBC and former Sky TV news anchor Samantha Simmons.

Michelin-starred Benares’ Atul Kochhar was named Chef of the Year. Another Michelin-starred establishment, Quilon scooped the Asian Fine Dining award. Kricket was feted as Best Newcomer.

There was a Special Recognition Award for Asma Khan, whose new all-female brigade at Darjeeling Express has received widespread critical acclaim.

Outside London, The Chilli Pickle in Brighton was named Best Causal Dining Restaurant, Lemon Grass Best Chain and Greenleaf the Best Outsider Caterer and The Rajdani near Sevenoaks the Best Asian Restaurant in the South East.

In his keynote speech ACF chairman Yawar Khan acknowledged the problems facing Asian restaurant owners, but highlighted the success of those willing to embrace change, raise standards, update menus, invest in marketing and stop competing on price.

“We are in a growing market. More people are eating out and ordering takeaways than ever before. Yes, curry restaurants are closing every week. But the best will survive and thrive. There will be those that complain and do nothing. Then there will also be those that continue in innovate and raise standards,” said Khan.