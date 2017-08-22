Asian Restaurant Awards Announced Manchester Venue For Glittering Ceremony

Asian foodies can nominate their favourite restaurants and takeaways in the first Asian Restaurant Awards, which will be held at the Manchester Hilton, on Monday 12th February 2018.

The awards are open to Bangladeshi, Burmese, Chinese, Filipino, Indian, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Malaysian, Middle Eastern, Singaporean, Sri Lankan, Thai, Turkish and Vietnamese restaurants and takeaways.

The shortlisted will be determined by members of the public, who can vote online at www.acfederation.org/asian-restaurant-awards-2017-nomination-form or by tweeting their choice using the hashtag #AsianRestaurantAwards – citing the @AsianCatFed handle, restaurant name and location.

There will also be a number of regional awards, covering the whole country, including Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland, for the best local venues.

The Asian Restaurant Awards are organised by the Asian Catering Federation, which will also host the Asian Curry Awards, at held the Grosvenor House Hotel in London’s Mayfair on Sunday 12th November.

Curry fans can vote at www.asiancurryawards.com/nomination or by tweeting the restaurant’s Twitter handle or name and location citing the #asiancurryawards hashtag and @AsianCatFed handle.

“Now in their 7th year the Asian Curry Awards are immensely popular and winning restaurants receive a tremendous boost to their business, when they feature the prestigious accolade in their marketing programme,” said Asian Catering Federation chairman, Yawar Khan, “But the term ‘curry’ isn’t always relevant, as these are the only awards open to all Asian cuisines.

“Although these awards are national, we also want to host an event in the north of England, to make them more accessible to venues outside London and the south east.”