Ask For Clive Inclusivity Campaign Gains Backing Of Leading UK Pub Company

Share Tweet Share Email

Punch Pubs & Co announces partnership with Ask For Clive and pledges to support its Pub Pride 2021 events across the UK. Punch is kicking off the collaboration by signing up a number of its iconic venues for the inaugural Pub Pride event which takes place on Friday 23rd July.

Keen to support the campaign are three of Punch’s flagship pubs – The Goose that sits in the heart of Manchester’s Gay Village, The Lord Roberts, an iconic and well-loved pub in Nottingham, and The Regent, famous for its vibrant and welcoming atmosphere in the heart of Edinburgh. These pubs will be hosting Pub Pride events.

Pub Pride is a nationwide campaign, locally activated, which aims to unite LGBTQ+ communities and celebrate this year’s pride season at a grassroots level.

Danny Clare, co-founder of Ask For Clive explains why this is so important for the cause: “When we gained official charity status our number one priority was to work with major pan-UK pub chains to help spread our message far and wide. We are ecstatic that Punch Pubs & Co will be joining our first Pub Pride event and supporting us across their estate. After discussions with the team about how to activate the campaign, we couldn’t be happier with the level of commitment they are showing. The Ask For Clive campaign is being strongly embraced across their business and venues. We very much look forward to making the event a national success.”

Punch will be promoting both the Pub Pride 2021 event and ongoing Ask For Clive campaign to its 1,250 venues across the UK, encouraging them all to get involved.

Russell Danks, Marketing & Strategy Director at Punch Pubs & Co, commented on the news: “At Punch, our ‘Doing Well by Doing Good’ programme underpins the way we do business. This mantra sits at the very core of our business, and as part of this, it has become more important than ever to support charities such as Ask for Clive. With hate crime on the rise in our UK communities, we need to work harder than ever to stand up and show zero tolerance. Our pubs are the hubs of their communities, and we are proud to support this campaign, raising awareness across the UK, working with our Publicans and teams to ensure that everyone will always be welcome in our pubs.”

Ask For Clive works with venues across the country to promote inclusion and create safe, welcoming social environments for all members of the LGBTQ+ community.