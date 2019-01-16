Audleys Wood Hotel Named Hand Picked Hotels’ Hotel Of The Year

Hand Picked Hotels, the collection of privately-owned country house hotels and spa resorts, has awarded Audleys Wood Hotel in Hampshire its Hotel of the Year.

The 72-room hotel situated within private picturesque grounds just outside Basingstoke was selected from Hand Picked Hotels’ portfolio of 19 hotels in the UK and the Channel Islands in recognition of its outstanding performance throughout 2018.

The accolade was presented to Richard Storey, General Manager of Audleys Wood, during the annual awards ceremony held this year at New Hall Hotel & Spa in Birmingham, during which the hotel was praised for its commitment to delivering an excellent guest experience and solid financial results by Julia Hands, Chairman& CEO of Hand Picked Hotels.

Julia commented: “It gives me great pleasure to present this award to Audleys Wood Hotel. In addition to achieving strong financial performance during the year, Richard and his team have demonstrated exceptional levels of guest care and attention to detail, which is evident from its high customer satisfaction scores, rave guest reviews and consistent repeat bookings.”

Richard Storey commented, “On behalf of the entire team at Audleys Wood, I am delighted to accept this award. Hand Picked Hotels is committed to maintaining meticulous quality standards and our teams are trained to be completely guest-focused so I thank each and every one of the team at Audleys Wood for helping to deliver a successful year for the hotel that is recognised by both our guests and our colleagues.

“The hotel is multifaceted, appealing to a wide range of audiences from our regular corporate guests to those on a romantic break, delegates attending a meeting and wedding parties celebrating their special day, so our teams have to be agile and responsive to ever changing guest needs. This award underlines the expertise, dedication and passion within the team and I am extremely proud.”