Audrey Gaffney Associates is one of Ireland’s leading interior architectural firms specialising in hospitality interiors. The firm provides design solutions for both new builds and retrofits and counts a wide variety of hotels and dining establishments amongst its client base.

Our company philosophy is to not only to create and inspire, but to add value, to make a difference to your customer experience and ultimately drive revenue. Our vision for each project is to capture “the essence of the building and brand”, and combine true spatial awareness for the “customer experience” whilst ensuring the flow of operations (for staff) are seamless and effortless.

Our portfolio includes The Dublin Skylon Hotel, The Oak Room Restaurant in Cavan, The Balmoral Hotel in Belfast and The Silverbirch Hotel in Omagh to name but a few.

Furthermore, Audrey Gaffney Associates have also carried out conservation work on some of the most historic hospitality venues in the country. These include Cabra Castle, Bellingham Castle, Beleek Castle and the gothic styled Markree Castle in Co. Sligo. Markee Castle has seen extensive work carried out by Audrey Gaffney Associates where we were responsible for the interior architecture, interior design and project management over a two-year period.

Current projects include a new 5* Hotel & Spa Resort in the North-West set to open in 2019, The Castleknock Hotel & County Club in Dublin, two hotels in Spain, and further bar & restaurant work within Ireland, the UK and mainland Europe.

For further information, please call +353 (0) 46 906 4190, Email: info@audrey.ie or visit www.audrey.ie