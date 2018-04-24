Award-Winning Chefs Return To Cheshire Polo Club To Raise Money For Hospitality Action

Hospitality Action’s Charity Polo Day at the Cheshire Polo Club is back by popular demand on Sunday 25th June.

After a successful inaugural event last year, three of the North West’s biggest names in the industry – Andrew Nutter, Simon Shaw and Sean Sutton – will reunite for the day and return to Little Budworth to raise vital funds for Hospitality Action, the trade charity that offers a crucial lifeline to people of all ages, working or retired from the hospitality industry.

Guests will be treated to gin and tonics, fizz and canapés on the lawns of the prestigious Cheshire Polo Club whilst watching an introductory polo demonstration. An exquisite three-course lunch served by: Andrew Nutter of Nutters Restaurant; Simon Shaw of El Gato Negro; and Sean Sutton, Head Chef at The Alderley Edge Hotel, will follow, wrapped with an exhilarating live polo game.

Guaranteed to whet appetites, the menu includes:

Starter by Andrew Nutter: Pan seared seabass lemon and fermented black garlic, heritage potato, samphire and sauce vierge dressing

Main course by Sean Sutton: Aged sirloin of Cumbria beef, smoked cheek and black truffle jus

Dessert by Simon Shaw: Classic Lemon tart with fresh raspberries and Italian meringue

Speaking on the event, Simon Shaw, whose restaurant El Gato Negro was listed in the National Restaurant Awards Top 100 and has a prestigious Michelin Bib Gourmand for 2018, says: “Last year’s Charity Polo event was a brilliant day and I’m really happy to re-join forces with Andrew and Sean for round two.

“Hospitality Action is a great organisation, providing invaluable support to hundreds of people in the industry year after year. They can only do this with the help of generous fundraisers however and so we ask everyone to get behind the event and dig deep so that we can smash last year’s figure!”

The 2017 Hospitality Action Cheshire Polo Day saw over 120 guests in attendance and £18,000 raised. This year promises to be even extra special and will see a charity raffle and auction with money can’t buy prizes on offer. The event is kindly sponsored by The Harris Group.

Tickets are £85 per person or £800 for a table of ten and in addition to the canapes and lunch include half a bottle of wine per person, as well as a post-match afternoon cream tea in the marquee.

To find out how you can secure your ticket contact Astrid Wears-Taylor on 020 3004 5503 or at astrid@hospitalityaction.org.uk or book online by visitingwww.hospitalityaction.org.uk/events