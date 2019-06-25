LATEST NEWS
Award Winning French Distiller Maison Villevert Launches JUNE Gin Liqueur

Paragon Brands are proud to announce the UK launch of JUNE gin Liqueur by Maison Villevert in Cognac, France. Created by Jean-Sebastian Robiquet Creator of Ciroc Vodka and G’vine Gin. JUNE Gin Liqueur uniquely blends premium G’Vine grape-distillate Gin with the flavor of fresh wild peaches and botanicals of the JUNE flower, which only blooms for 2 days each June on the Ripening grape vines of the Cognac Vineyards.

Chris Jones, MD of Paragon Brands, commented ‘Jean Sebastien and Maison Villevert have done an incredible job of capturing the tastes and aromas of fresh wild peaches and marrying them perfectly with a delicate balanced floral Gin. This offers both Traditional and contemporary gin drinkers something new and unique to add to their drinks repertoire, with excellent mixability beyond the usual tonic serve, JUNE works perfectly in a Spritz or with Prosecco in a Peach-Gin Belini’.

For more information about Paragon Brands, visit www.paragonbrands.co.uk. +44 (0)1565 872 872

