Award Winning Ice Creams from Mr Whippy

SALVATORES of Bristol trading as Mr Whippy is a family business second generation of ice cream vendors who have been providing award winning ice cream since 1982 with the latest modern fleet ice cream vans to a 1930 ex horse drawn milk cart.

We have a fleet of modern, well equipped ice cream vans that are available to Hire for any sized event or function. We specialist in promotional work and events, from a simple name change to the whole ice cream van being branded for children’s fun days, weddings, barbecues, television work, photo shoots, company fun days and sampling events. It’s a great way to promote your event! Costs are dependant on location, date, time and generous discounts will apply when hiring for consecutive days or more than one event.

We also have fully restored classic and vintage Ice Cream Vans available to Hire for TV and film work.

We have Ice cream vans available for both indoor and outdoor events with a huge range of quality products to back up our excellent customer service…. we really are as good as it gets. 🙂

Quality and professional Mr Whippy Ice Cream Van Hire prides its service as a key part in how we try to run the company, this is why all our staff have to undergo extensive training and all have taken and passed the level 2 food safety certificate, they also have been CRB/DBS checked so you can be sure you are getting someone you can trust.

