Bag A Bargain This June With TME Thermometers’ Kit Of The Month

Looking for a waterproof thermometer that’s quick to use, comes with its own handy storage and won’t bust your budget? Bag an online bargain this June with TME’s CA2005-PKW for just 129.60.

Throughout 2017 UK thermometer manufacturer, TME, is offering Kit of the Month deals on a selection of quality thermometer kits from its extensive temperature test and measurement range. By combining popular combinations of thermometers and probes at a lower cost, TME kits already offer great value for money all year round but each Kit of the Month will attract an extra 10% saving. Offers change each month and will be publicised on the TME website www.tmethermometers.com and monthly newsletter.

The CA2005-PKW Food Kit offers a high accuracy HACCP compliant thermometer, six interchangeable colour-coded needle probes – sufficiently waterproof to run through a dishwasher – and a stainless steel wall unit to keep everything safe and convenient to hand.

CA2005 Temperature Range

TME’s colour coded temperature range offers an IP67 waterproof thermometer with a choice of colour coded, high accuracy probes – delivering a superfast 3 second response. Each probe is fitted with a thermocouple mini plug so it’s easy to switch between food groups or to order different colours if you prefer. Most important of all – the probes are dishwasher-safe for ease of cleaning and sterilisation.

Affordable Food Hygiene

More hygienic than using conventional colour coded pen thermometers which are only splash-proof – the new system is not only a cheaper option but also tough enough to stand up to the rigours of any commercial kitchen.

Colour Coded Wall Storage

The system is also ideal for kitting out a small restaurant kitchen with everything easily accessible in one place as the CA2005-PKW storage unit features strong and safe cradles for both the thermometer and probes and immediate visual guidance for kitchen staff on the major colour-coded food groups.

MD, Tom Sensier: “The CA2005 system is designed to bring easy to use, high performance thermometers within all budgets, helping both small restaurants and the bigger chains the opportunity to up their hygiene ratings without having to spend a fortune.”

For more details on TME’s Kit of the Month offers or the CA2005-PKW visit www.tmethermometers.com email sales@tmethermometers.com or talk to our friendly sales team on 01903 700651. .