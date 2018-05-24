Balbirnie House Hotel Chef Named Best in Scotland

It was another night of awards success for Balbirnie House Hotel on Sunday 20thMay at the Scottish Food Awards. The hotel’s Head Chef Robbie Penman was named Scottish Executive Chef of the Year at the glitzy

ceremony, widely considered to be the ‘Oscars’ of the Scottish food industry.

The ceremony, held at Edinburgh’s Principal George Street Hotel, was attended by over 120 guests, and celebrated the finest people, places and destinations around Scotland for their foodie offerings.

Of the win, Robbie has said, “I am truly honoured and humbled to have received such a prestigious award and delighted to be able to share this with the entire team!”

The award is yet another success for Balbirnie House Hotel, which was named as Scotland’s 2018 Wedding Hotel of the Year by the Scottish Hotel Awards in April for a record breaking twelfth consecutive year. In addition to this, Balbirnie was awarded with a hat trick of accolades by the prestigious Haute Grandeur Awards in October, who named the hotel as Best Function Venue Hotel in Europe, the Best Romantic Hotel in Europe as well as the Best Destination Wedding Hotel in Europe.

Managing Director Nicholas Russell has said of the awards, “On behalf of our company directors, our management team, and our entire brigade, we couldn’t be prouder of Robbie’s achievement.

“At Balbirnie, we aim to provide the best possible experience for our many guests, and receiving these national awards reflect the dedication and talents of Robbie as well as our brigade as a whole.”