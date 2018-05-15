Bar 44 Set To Open In Bristol Summer 2018

This summer, the family behind the popular Bar 44 tapas bars will be opening their first venue outside of Wales when they open in Clifton Village this July.

Tom, Owen and Natalie Morgan will be bringing their unique take on modern Spanish dining to 18-20 Regent Street, formerly home to chain restaurant Wildwood. The latest Bar 44, on Regent Street in Clifton Village, will offer a similar take on Spanish dining to the family-owned group’s three other sites in Cardiff, Cowbridge and Penarth. After a “complete redesign”, the new site will open in July.

Siblings Tom, Owen and Natalie Morgan established the first Bar 44 16 years ago in Cowbridge.

Tom who is one of a handful of sherry educators in the UK and a leading authority on this most versatile of wines, and was also most recently named Imbibe Magazine Restaurant Personality of the Year 2018 said: “We all spent our formative years here in Bristol and have always wanted to bring our version of modern Spanish hospitality to the city.”

He added, “I cannot wait to launch our extensive sherry wine list in Bristol, traditionally the home of sherry outside Spain. Bristol is the perfect place to continue driving the renaissance of this much-misunderstood drink to new and old customers alike.

“We want to make sure our bar and restaurant is accessible to all, a family-friendly place, offering the highest quality ingredients that showcase our passion for Spanish food and culture.”