Bar Installations Made Easy with Polarclean

John Guest Limited, offers the widest range of push-fit connectors, tube and other fluid control products for drinks dispense and pure water applications. As manufacturers of world’s first food-quality push-fit fitting, our range now covers over 800 items.

JG fittings have dramatically improved beer cellar and bar installations over last 30 years, as they are can be used on soft metal or plastic tubes. Our most popular innovation Polarclean, has gained the trust of numerous brewers and is constantly attracting several bar and restaurant owners for installing draught beer dispense. Polarclean is a tube in tube connectors and by enveloping each product tube with recirculating coolant, over the entire pipeline length from keg to front, it allows you to serve chilled beer at every pour.

The Polarclean range has become extremely popular around the globe primarily because it helps maintain extra cold and consistent product temperature without the necessity of a cold-room or secondary cooling device. This reduces microbiological activity and maintains optimum beer quality. Keg, cooler and font can be located remotely when installing a tube in tube circuit, making installations more viable in small venues.

Learn more at www.Polarclean.co.uk

E-mail: info@johnguest.com

Tel: 01895 449233