Barton’s Catering Supplies Set Trends for Christmas 2017

Barton’s Catering Supplies are setting the trends for Christmas 2017 table accessories with their new range of Christmas crackers, napkins and table cloths.

Bars, restaurants and pubs can expect to impress their customers with a mix of traditional silver, gold, red and green, with a splash of contemporary black, navy and plum.

Andrew Southwell, Managing Director of Barton’s, said: “We are excited to bring this new range of Christmas accessories to the market. We have been monitoring trends in tableware, homeware and Christmas products very closely over the last few years and we hope that our new range will exceed the expectations of the bars, restaurants and pubs who buy from us.

“Our Christmas products will be complemented by a vast selection of whiteware and glassware suitable for venues looking for a budget option through to those where luxury is of importance. Our customers should look out for some exciting introductory offers!”

To view the Christmas range from Barton’s Catering Supplies, please visit www.bcsupplies.co.uk or call 01604 813071 for further information.