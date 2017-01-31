Bath Crowned British Food Fortnight 2016 Winner

The City of Bath has been recognised for its outstanding support of British Food Fortnight 2016. In a competition sponsored by the Co-op the City of Bath was the unanimous winner voted by a panel of prominent judges led by The Rt. Hon. Andrea Leadsom, MP, Secretary of State for the Environment, Food & Rural Affairs.

Environment Secretary Andrea Leadsom who presented the winners from Bath & North East Somerset a special handcrafted award at her office on 26th January 2017 said, “I’m delighted to see the great City of Bath recognised for their enormous contribution to our world-renowned food and drink industry. The imagination and enthusiasm shown by them, and all the runners up, showcases the quality, diversity and deliciousness of our home grown produce, and what an important role food can play in communities. I give all of them my warmest congratulations.”

The judging panel which also included – Breige Donaghy, Director of Delicious Food, Co-op Food, Chef Raymond Blanc, OBE and Alexia Robinson, Founder of Love British Food – were looking for events that strengthened the local community, educated people about British food and eating locally, and supported the economy.

Bath embraced British Food Fortnight with activity throughout the city organised by the Bath & NE Somerset Local Food Partnership. A programme of food festivals, cooking courses and a local produce breakfast for schools made local food centre stage for communities throughout the city and involved more than 30 local businesses.

The newly crowned winners will be treated to a behind-the-scenes tour of the Michelin Starred Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons gardens plus £250 in Co-op vouchers and a case of Co-op award winning ‘Les Pionniers’ champagne. Their activities will be promoted widely in order to inspire other communities to get involved next year.

Runners up included the town of Emsworth in Hampshire followed by Bentley Primary School in Farnham. Sam Davies of Cucina also attended the presentation – Cucina was given a special mention in the awards because of their support of quality school meals using local British food.