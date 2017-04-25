Battlesteads Hotel Wins Gold At VisitEngland Awards For Excellence

Battlesteads Hotel & Restaurant in Wark, Northumberland, has been named the Gold award winner in the Sustainable Tourism Business category at the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2017.

One of the UK’s leading eco hotels, Battlesteads’ sustainable credentials have seen them go from winning the North East England Sustainable Tourism Award in November 2016, through to being shortlisted by the national judges to compete against the Blencathra Centre in Keswick and the National Marine Aquarium in Devon, to win the coveted Gold accolade.

Owners of Battlesteads Hotel, Richard and Dee Slade, collected the award at a ceremony held in London on Monday 24 April.

Speaking after the ceremony, Richard Slade said: “We have won almost every leading hotel industry award for sustainability, as well as several North East Tourism awards, but to win the national Visit England Award for Excellence really is the icing on the cake. We are extremely proud of everything we have achieved and we hope to inspire more hotels and tourism businesses to improve their sustainability and introduce more eco-friendly initiatives.”

In 2016 Battlesteads won numerous industry awards for its commitment to sustainability, including the Hotel Catey Award for Best Sustainable Hotel, the AA Hospitality Award for Eco Hotel of the Year, the People.Energy.Action award for eco-friendly travel business and the Good Hotel Guide Editor’s Choice Award for Best Green Hotel.

VisitEngland chief executive Sally Balcombe added: “This year’s awards were fiercely contested and we had some terrific applications, showcasing not only the excellence on offer within English tourism but also the outstanding innovation and the sheer diversity of experiences throughout the country. From afternoon tea in a railway carriage to ‘Alice in Wonderland’ boutique hotel rooms, from great family friendly animal attractions to cottages for one, all well deserved the recognition of their quality and service.”