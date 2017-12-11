BB Foodservice Launches Margin-Boosting Premium Coffee Range To Challenge Market Leaders

BB foodservice (the delivered wholesale arm of Bestway Wholesale) has launched a new range of quality coffees and beans that, at current prices, offers caterers a minimum saving per pack of between 11%–27% compared to the leading own-label coffee brand.

The new Essentially Café range includes:

·Fairtrade Original Ground – made from Arabica and Robusta beans sourced from Brazil, India, and East Africa

· Italian Espresso Beans – made from Arabica and Robusta beans sourced from Brazil, India, and Central America (Highly commended by Foodservice Quality Food Awards)

· And Gourmet Espresso Beans – made from Arabica beans sourced from Brazil, Central America, East Africa, and Columbia

The coffees come in a variety of formats – from 65g filter sachets for percolators to 1kg pack of ground coffee and beans for cafetieres and bean to cup machines, for higher footfall premises.

Essentially Café is the latest extension of Bestway Wholesale’s award-winning Essentially Catering own label range which offers caterers fantastic value on over 300 ambient, chilled, fresh, frozen and professional cleaning products.

The new range is available now in all Bestway and Batleys depots, and can be ordered for delivery online at www.bbfoodservice.co.uk or by phoning the BB Contact Centre on 01738 646666.