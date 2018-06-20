BBC’s Great British Menu 2018 Chef’s Announced

The chefs who will compete in this year’s Great British Menu for the chance to cook at a culinary feast marking 70 years of the NHS have been announced.

One of the UK’s most popular culinary programs, the televised cooking competition is seen as a platform for the cream of Britain’s culinary crop to strut their stuff and make a name for themselves as one of the UK’s best chefs. This year the competition pays homage to the NHS, which is celebrating seventy years since its conception – let’s hope there aren’t too many syringes filled with sauces or desserts served on mini hospital beds.

The format is changing slightly, too – once the four final winners are decided and have cooked their dishes at the banquet, the diners will vote for their favourite dish and crown one chef the champion of champions in the final episode. Matthew Fort, Andi Oliver and Oliver Peyton will be returning as judges, while the veteran chefs this year are Tom Aikens, Daniel Clifford, Angela Hartnett, Michael O’Hare, Jeremy Lee, Phil Howard, Richard Corrigan and for the first time Paul Ainsworth.

Those competing are a mix of returning competitors and new names – take a look at the list below for the full rundown of who’s competing, plus the restaurants and locations they’re at now. The series will air later this summer.

The competing chefs by region

London and South East

James Cochran, 1251, London

Scott Goss, The Twenty Six, Tunbridge Wells

Selin Kiazim, Oklava, London

South West

Jude Kereama, Kota, Cornwall

Olivia Barry, Adelina Yard, Bristol

Tom Brown, Cornerstone, London

North West

Craig Sherrington, Virginia House, Cumbria

Ellis Barrie, The Marram Grass, Anglesey

Liam Simpson-Trotman, Orwells, Oxfordshire

North East

Dan Fletcher, Fenchurch at The Sky Garden, London

Danny Parker, House of Tides, Newcastle

Dave Coulson, Peace & Loaf, Newcastle

Scotland

Benedict Reade, Edinburgh Food Studio, Edinburgh

Lorna McNee, Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles, Perthshire

Ross Bryans, formally Corrigan’s Mayfair, London

Wales

Andrew Sheridan, Sosban Restaurant, Carmarthenshire

Chris Harrod, The Whitebrook, Monmouthshire

Jason Hughes, Chateau Rhianfa, Anglesey

Central

Marianne Lumb, Marianne Restaurant, London

Ryan Simpson-Trotman, Orwells, Oxfordshire

Sabrina Gidda, Bernardi’s, London

Northern Ireland

James Devine, Ardtara Country House, Londonderry

Shauna Froydenlud, Marcus at The Berkeley, London

Tommy Heaney, The Great House, Brigend