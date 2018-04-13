BBPA And UKHospitality Publish Employment Guidance With Acas

Today the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) and UKHospitality have published guidance to assist employers in the sector throughout the employment process. The guidance takes employers from the stage of recruiting a new employee to ending the employment relationship, and has been developed in combination with Acas (Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service).

The document provides tailored guidance for SMEs on a range of employment issues in the hospitality sector, from managing staff absence and discipline to providing equal opportunities.

The publication also provides links to further information and tools from Acas, such as equality policy templates and template contracts, to support employers at every stage of the employment journey.

Andy Tighe, Policy Director of the British Beer and Pub Association, commented:

“The newly developed guidance is an excellent tool for employers, supporting you through every stage of the employment process. The jointly written guidance will help any new start up or established business deal with key employment-related issues.”

Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive of UKHospitality, said:

“People are at the heart of the hospitality sector and it is crucial that employers have as much information as possible to ensure they remain compliant with the law in what is an increasingly complex area; and also foster a harmonious relationship with their employees. The advice that Acas provides is hugely beneficial and we would urge all hospitality businesses to follow the step-by-step guide and ensure that they access the expert guidance available.”

Tom Neil, Acas Senior Guidance Adviser, said:

“Some employers within the hospitality industry want to grow their businesses but hesitate in case they misinterpret employment law. This new guide is simple to use and will help small business owners get the basics right when it comes to recruiting, settling and managing staff.

“A better understanding of the law can make all the difference between managing staff well and potentially facing a costly and stressful employment tribunal if things aren’t handled correctly.”

The guidance can be found here.