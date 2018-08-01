BBPA Calls On Mayor Of Hackney To Reconsider New Licensing Policy

With days to go until controversial new licensing rules are implemented in Hackney, The British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) – the leading trade body representing Britain’s brewers and pub companies – has called on Hackney Mayor Philip Glanville to reconsider the new licensing rules before it is too late

The new licensing rules, which have received widespread opposition from locals, would restrict venues in the borough from opening past 11pm on weekdays and midnight on weekends.

In a letter sent to the Mayor of Hackney, the BBPA has highlighted how the borough, one of the most creative and vibrant in London, would change beyond recognition with the new policy. It would lead to pub and hospitality businesses opening in the area struggling to provide an attractive and competitive offer to customers.

The BBPA has also stated in its letter that London as a whole has over 3,800 pubs, directly employing over 67,000 people, of which 34% are under the age of 25 – providing vital work and career opportunities for young people. This makes the pub sector an important employer in boroughs across London, including Hackney.

London’s night-time economy is worth £26 billion and creates one in every eight jobs in the capital. Just last year, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan announced a vision for a 24-hour London, including increasing opening hours in pubs and other hospitality businesses, to create a balanced and sustainable night-time offer.

Commenting on the new licensing rules in Hackney, BBPA Chief Executive Brigid Simmonds OBE said:

“There is considerable support for pubs in boroughs like Hackney, where local pubs are often at the heart of the community, providing a responsible place to drink whilst also contributing to the local economy.

“Even if the licensing hours for existing businesses in Hackney remain unchanged, local pubs will still be affected by the new licensing policy. It will sadly change the character of Hackney as less favorable trading conditions will mean fewer pubs and hospitality businesses open in the borough, making it a less vibrant and exciting place to visit and live in.”