BBPA Comments On Altus Group Pub Closure Data

The British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA) has today commented on new pub closure data released by Altus Group.

According to the data, almost 1,000 UK pubs closed in 2018 – a rate of 76 pubs a month. This was down from 138 closures a month during the previous seven years.

Brigid Simmonds, Chief Executive of the British Beer & Pub Association, comments:

“It is great that pub closures decreased last year, and Altus Group is right that the Government’s support on business rates for smaller pubs has helped ease the decline.

“However, too many pubs are still closing because of huge tax pressures from elsewhere, especially from eye-wateringly high beer duty and VAT, so we cannot be complacent.

“On a typical pint we pay 46 pence in beer duty and cutting this is one of the best ways to help pubs. Pubs pay on average £140,000 in tax each year. This is why we support the Long Live the Local campaign, which is calling for a cut in beer tax, and as the BBPA we continue to ask for more help on business rates.”