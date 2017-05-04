BBPA Congratulates VisitEngland’s Tourism Pub of the Year, The Anchor, Seatown

The British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA) has offered congratulations to The Anchor, in Seatown, West Dorset, after it was announced as VisitEngland’s Tourism Pub of the Year.

VisitEngland’s Tourism Awards, now in their 28th year, celebrate businesses and individuals that demonstrate the excellence of England’s tourism offer. The Anchor took first place in the Tourism Pub of the Year category, beating the other finalists The Howard Arms of the West Midlands, and The Tankerville Arms in the North East.

BBPA Chief Executive Brigid Simmonds said:

“I would like to congratulate The Anchor on winning Tourism Pub of the Year, it is a fantastic achievement.

“Beer and pubs are vital to tourism in the UK, and tourists make around 600 million visits to pubs each year.

“Pubs are a beacon of hospitality, and are constantly evolving their food and drink options, so it’s no wonder that, when visiting the UK, tourists place visiting a pub as third on their list of things they would most like to do.”