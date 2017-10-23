BBPA Distributes Over 200,000 ‘Cut Beer Tax’ Beer Mats To 2,000 Pubs

The campaign for a cut in beer tax has moved up a gear this week, with the BBPA distributing over 200,000 beer duty themed beer mats, produced in conjunction with the TaxPayers’ Alliance.

The beer mats are being sent to 2,000 pubs across the UK. Most have been distributed nationally through BBPA members but they will also feature in key pubs near the Houses of Parliament. In addition, the BBPA has some packs available for individual pubs that want to join in the campaign.

The beer mats highlight the huge, 39 per cent tax rise that beer drinkers have endured over the past ten years, and direct customers to the BBPA’s campaign website – cutbeertax.co.uk – where it takes just a few seconds to write to your MP on the issue. The BBPA says this will help to drive support for the campaign for a penny cut in beer tax in the upcoming Budget on 22nd November.

BBPA Chief Executive Brigid Simmonds comments:

“I want to thank BBPA members and the 2,000 pubs that are joining the Cut Beer Tax campaign, by highlighting to customers the dangers of another beer tax rise, on top of the 39 per cent increase we have seen over the past ten years.

“Let’s encourage beer drinkers to write to their MP voicing their concern about yet another, planned tax rise in the Budget on 22nd November.”

John O’Connell, Chief Executive of the Taxpayers’ Alliance, adds:

“UK beer duty is already three times the EU average. We’ve already had a four per cent rise this year, and with current economic uncertainty, pubs, their workforce, and their customers simply can’t afford another tax increase.”

Pubs can obtain their own, free pack of beer mats from the BBPA by contacting Adam Beazley via abeazley@beerandpub.com