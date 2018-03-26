BBPA Marks English Tourism Week With Secretary Of State

As English Tourism Week draws to a close BBPA Chief Executive visited one of Britain’s many great pubs in the constituency of the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Matt Hancock MP.

For tourists, Britain’s pubs are a beacon. They offer something uniquely British and are often identified as a major attraction for a British holiday. Inbound tourists highlight a visit to the pub as one of the top three activities and in total some 13 million tourists from overseas visit the pub every year. Britain’s pubs and the country’s proud brewing heritage remain key cornerstones of national life. Intrinsically linked to national identity, the cultural significance of Britain’s pubs is highly significant, and the nation’s beers are known across the world.

Taking place in spring each year, English Tourism Week campaigns to raise the profile of the industry and celebrate the value and quality of tourism in England. On Monday the BBPA participated in the English Tourism Week annual conference where the key issues facing tourism and hospitality businesses were debated.

Brigid Simmonds, Chief Executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, comments:

“I was delighted to visit the wonderful Packhorse Inn in Moulton with the Secretary of State whose support for our sector is vital and appreciated. It is a great example of how pubs are a destination for not just delicious beer but also fabulous food.

“English Tourism Week has once again been brilliant at highlighting the many wonderful visitor attractions up and down the country. Pubs remain a huge draw for tourists, both international and domestic and bring enormous economic benefits to local areas and of course to the nation as a whole.”

Matt Hancock, MP for West Suffolk and Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport added:

“There is nothing more iconic than a British pub, and it is easy to understand why a visit to a pub is at the top of most tourists’ lists of things to do when they visit the UK. The Packhorse Inn in Moulton is a particularly wonderful pub – beautiful, with a welcoming atmosphere and exceptional food and drink. In West Suffolk, we are fortunate to have so many fantastic pubs. Pubs and our long brewing tradition are at the heart of our cultural heritage.

“I am delighted to celebrate English Tourism Week here in Moulton. Tourism is one of the biggest industries in our country – we are rightly proud of what we can offer both local and international visitors alike when they come for a holiday.”