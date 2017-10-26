BBPA Parliamentary Pub Chef Of The Year Competition – Nomination Deadline Extended To 7th November

The BBPA’s Parliamentary Pub Chef of the Year competition is still open for entries, with the deadline now extended to Tuesday, 7th November. Pub chefs who think they have what it takes to win the title are being urged to get involved.

Whilst MPs are the nominators in the competition, pubs can help the process along, by getting in touch with their own local MP to encourage them to submit a nomination.

Any local MP can then complete the nomination form and return it to the BBPA. Only nominations received directly from MPs will be considered.

Once nominations have closed, a shortlist of finalists will be selected by a panel of expert judges. The finalists will be judged by a panel of industry experts, including the acclaimed TV guest chef presenter and former Michelin Star holder, Paul Merrett. The award will be presented in early 2018.

More information is available on the BBPA website here. You can also help by following the competition’s lively Twitter feed @pubchefpassion.