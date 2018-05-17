BBPA Produces New Guidance for Pubs as Countdown to Russia 2018 Begins

With only four weeks to go until Russia 2018 kicks off, the British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA) has produced definitive guidance for pubs to help ensure that this year’s FIFA World Cup screenings are a success.

The new advice has been developed with

the support of the Local Government Association (LGA) and the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC). Live sport is a hugely important part of the pub experience and the World Cup is a major opportunity to attract customers who want to watch live matches with a great atmosphere.

The guidance is intended as a template for pubs, local authorities and police to work together to ensure that the FIFA World Cup is an enjoyable occasion for all. It provides a handy checklist for licensees to run through in making sure all angles are covered for busy and successful screenings. Advice for pubs includes contacting the police and licensing officers to let them know plans for showing FIFA World Cup events, making public transport information readily available to assist customers in leaving venues safely, and being vigilante for suspicious behavior or anything that seems out of place or unusual.

BBPA Chief Executive Brigid Simonds comments:

“Pubs are the home of live sport and will be at the heart of the World Cup for those fans who won’t be making it to Russia. This new BBPA guidance has been designed to help pubs have a successful tournament by working closely with their local authorities to ensure as many people as possible choose to enjoy the football at their local.”

A spokesperson for the National Police Chiefs’ Council commented:

“We welcome the guidance published by the BBPA and hope that premises adopt the good practice it contains, this will help ensure that all those who wish to watch the World Cup in Pubs, Bars and Clubs can do so in as safe an environment as possible.”