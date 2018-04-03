BBPA Responds To Environment Secretary’s Announcement Of A Planned Deposit Return Scheme

Responding to the Environment Secretary’s announcement of a planned bottle and can deposit return scheme, Brigid Simmonds, Chief Executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, today commented:

“The BBPA’s role as an industry leader in running packaging compliance schemes for many years puts us in a unique position working with DEFRA to discuss deposit schemes. We will continue to work with the Government to look at the details of any new deposits legislation to make sure that it works for both brewers and small businesses like pubs. It is good to see DEFRA acknowledging that the burden on the hospitality sector must be carefully considered in designing any new scheme.

“It is also good to see DEFRA promising to work with the Scottish Government on a single UK scheme. Whilst the UK does not begin from the same starting position as Scandinavia, most of their deposit schemes are industry led. It is essential that any mandatory approach does not add significant costs for businesses or consumers. Any new policy must take into account the cost base of pubs, whilst protecting and enhancing the environment in which we all live.”