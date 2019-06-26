BBPA Responds To Mandatory Introduction Of Full Ingredient Labelling

The British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA) has today responded to the Government’s announcement of the mandatory introduction of full ingredient labelling for foods sold pre-packed for direct sale.

Brigid Simmonds, Chief Executive of the British Beer & Pub Association, comments:

“As a sector, brewers and pubs are fully supportive of efforts to keep consumers safe. For those consumers who have intolerances or sensitivities that go beyond the 14 allergens listed in Food Information for Consumers, full ingredient listings will help. It is also important, however, to continue to encourage dialogue between businesses and consumers, so customers still ask about ingredients and allergens when buying products.

“Although the mandatory introduction of full ingredient labelling is unlikely to impact brewers or pubs as much as other sectors, it is important the Government recognises that smaller producers may struggle to meet new labelling requirements. Implementation by the summer of 2021, however, is welcome – particularly for small businesses to allow them time to develop the processes necessary to declare full ingredient information.”