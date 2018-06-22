BBPA Responds To Sky Sports And BT Sport Price Increases

The British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) has responded to the announced price increases by Sky Sports and BT Sport for pub subscriptions.

Commenting on the price increases, BBPA Chief Executive Brigid Simmonds commented:

“It is disappointing that both Sky Sports and BT Sport have announced increases above inflation. This is a blow to pubs who already face considerable cost pressures from elsewhere.

“Both companies are offering more help for licensees. Sky will continue to use 2010 revaluation figures, where these are lower than the Rateable Value for 2017, and BT will cap increases for all existing customers. Both are offering training for licensees to help them better promote their businesses and are widening when and how much sport is available.

“Both Sky Sports and BT Sport are very supportive of our industry and recognise that live sport continues to be a big draw to the pub. For a pub to offer all televised live sport however, it needs both Sky, BT and perhaps now Amazon. The cost of this for pubs is considerable.”