BBPA Welcomes Appointment of Expert Panel to Help Save Britain’s High Streets

The British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) has today welcomed the appointment of a new panel of experts to diagnose the issues currently affecting the health of the UK’s high streets. The panel will also advise on the best measures to help high streets thrive both now and in the future.

The appointment of the expert panel kickstarts Great British High Street Week, a week dedicated to celebrating the high street to promote The Great British High Street Awards 2018. The week will gather pace today with an event in parliament to celebrate Great British High Streets.

Commenting on the appointment of the expert panel, BBPA Chief Executive Brigid Simmonds said:

“This expert panel, which will look at the issues affecting our high streets and what can be done at a practical level to help them, is a fantastic way to kick-off Great British High Street Week.

“We especially welcome the inclusion of NewRiver Director Emma MacKenzie on the panel, who has expertise in both the retail and pub sectors. The successful future of our high streets is inextricably linked to leisure and hospitality, which increase dwell time on the high street. The great British pub therefore has a key role to play in the future success of the high street.

“I would urge high streets up and down the country to enter this year’s Great British High Street competition, which is now in its fourth year. The competition highlights good practice through leadership, events, training, partnerships and an understanding of what makes the high street unique. This will help high streets across the country to attract shoppers and pub goers.”