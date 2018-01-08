BBPA Welcomes Consultation On Extended Pub Hours For Royal Wedding

Pub opening hours may be extended to 1am for the weekend of the royal wedding in May, according to reports.The Home Office is to begin a four-week consultation on the plan for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said: “We want everyone to be able to make the most of such an historic occasion.”

Opening hours were previously extended for Prince William’s wedding in 2011, and for the Queen’s 90th birthday in 2016.

The wedding will take place at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on 19 May, which also happens to be the day of the FA Cup Final and Scottish Cup Final.

The BBPA has welcomed the Government’s decision to consult on extended pub hours. The BBPA had written to the Home Office requesting the move as soon as the wedding date was first announced.

Chief Executive of the British Beer & Pub Association, Brigid Simmonds, said:

“This is great news for pubs and pub-goers and shows the government has listened to our calls to put pubs at the heart of the Royal Wedding celebrations.

“Visitors see the Great British pub as a cultural icon, almost as much as the Royal Family. Extended hours would give a £10million boost to the trade and make the most of the expected increase in tourism.” Kate Nicholls, CEO of the ALMR, the leading voice for the UK’s eating and drinking out sector, comments:

“Pubs are at the heart of communities and many people will want to celebrate the special occasion in their local, as they have done for the Queen’s Jubilee or previous Royal Weddings. Extended trading for the wedding will provide a welcome boost to the UK’s pubs, restaurants, hotels and bars, so a proposal to extend trading hours is a sensible step by the Government and should provide customers and businesses with a chance to celebrate.”