BBPA Welcomes New ‘Agent Of Change’ Bill Introduced In Parliament To Protect Pubs And Other Venues

The BBPA has welcomed the publication of the ‘Agent of Change’ Bill, which was introduced in Parliament yesterday by Warley MP John Spellar.

BBPA Chief Executive Brigid Simmonds comments:

“It is great to see this issue being pushed up the agenda, thanks to John Spellar who along with the Bill’s other sponsors are strong supporters of the Great British pub. I hope the Government will take up the issue as the bill moves on to its next stage.

“It is vital that community pubs are not placed under threat by new housing developments, where new residents may complain about noise from premises which have been there for hundreds of years.

“The Mayor of London has also given his firm support for this principle in his new planning guidance and his late-night vision for London, as this is so important for venues in urban areas. We will continue to work with MPs, the London Mayor, the Night Czar, and all others who support this proposal.”