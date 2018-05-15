BBPA Welcomes Proposed Changes To National Planning Policy Framework

The British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) has responded to the consultation on the proposed changes to the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF). The BBPA has welcomed the proposed revisions to the NPPF including:

The inclusion of the Agent of Change principle;

Support for the rural economy and promotion of sustainable rural tourism and leisure developments;

The retention of accessible local services and community facilities such as public houses;

The inclusion of strong guidance around tourism developments in rural areas.

However, the BBPA has called for more flexibility in town centre developments and requested for a specific link to the Good Practice Guide on Planning for Tourism.

Planning authorities should also be encouraged to think more broadly about the composition of town centres where retail needs are changing The BBPA has welcomed the inclusion of the Agent of Change principle which requires developers to install noise insulation into new developments which are adjacent to existing or new pubs and music venues, however the BBPA has called for a specific link to the Agent of Change Principle in the new guidance.

BBPA Chief Executive Brigid Simmonds comments:

“I warmly welcome the proposed changes to the NPPF in relation to pubs, I am pleased to see the government giving further consideration to rural tourism and leisure. The inclusion of the Agent of Change principle will be in vital in protecting pubs.”