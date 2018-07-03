BC Softwear are delighted to announce the launch of ‘PURE SPA LINEN’ a brand-new collection of luxury Spa Linen. Barbara Cooke, Managing Director of BC Softwear comments ‘this collection has been created with some of our most exclusive clients in mind.

‘PURE SPA LINEN’ is made with pure white 100% combed cotton. The design has a sharp line of embroidery along the length of the sheet on either side, to add a level of elegance to each sheet. This linen has a superior thread count of 300, which feels incredible soft to the touch, and cool and gentle on the skin.

SupremeSoft Jumbo Treatment Sheet

To complement the feeling of luxury, BC Softwear have developed a new ‘SupremeSoft’ luxury treatment towel using the super soft ‘Supreme’ towelling. ‘SupremeSoft’ jumbo treatment towels are made from a luxury fleece on one side, and absorbent cotton on the other side. In addition to its softness to the touch, this material has been proven to have outstanding savings, both in laundry drying times and thus energy savings, but also in longevity

Custom Made Spa Linen Valance

To complete the look you may choose to add a custom made valance. This valance will cover the lower part of the couch on all four sides, down to the floor to create a neat silhouette for the treatment bed.