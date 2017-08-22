BCGA Guidance Issues Fire Safety Update

Important guidance on the steps to take in the event of a fire on or near gas cylinders has been issued for the hotel and hospitality sector by The British Compressed Gases Association.

The leaflet ‘L6 – Cylinders in Fires’ has been designed by the trade association to offer a concise, visual guide to the steps to take in the event of a fire-related incident.

It also includes information on flammable gases, post fire actions and provides gas company emergency contact numbers.

Doug Thornton, Chief Executive of the BCGA said: “Cylinders are designed to keep gas stored safely, but they can become vulnerable in the extreme circumstances of a fire.

“L6 is an immediate action response for dealing with a cylinder in such an event.

“It has been developed in a format which makes it easy to be placed on noticeboards and other areas where the information can be easily viewed, understood and, in the unlikely event of an incident, by acted quickly upon.

“Essentially the message centres around four key instructions; to keep away, raise the alarm, evacuate the immediate area and call the Fire and Rescue Service.

“It also signposts readers to the sources of other information at a glance.”

The L6 leaflet is available for free download from the recently upgraded area of the BCGA’s ‘cylinders in fires’ online area www.bcga.co.uk/cylinders-in-fires.

The revised web area includes a history of the work BCGA has carried out with a wide range of groups, which has resulted in a common approach to dealing with cylinders in fires.

Mr Thornton added: “Industrial, food and medical gases are essential to the existence and wellbeing of thousands of people in the UK every day.

“It is vitally important they are used correctly.

“Our mission is to ensure safety in the use, storage, transportation and handling of gases and the respected publications and information we produce are key to that.”