Be ‘King of The Grill’ With Farmstead This Summer

Farmstead from Bidfood has launched the ultimate fresh meat guide ahead of National BBQ Week (29th May – 4th June 2017).

With 2017 predicted to be one of the warmest on record, the growing consumer appetite for outdoor eating is set to make National BBQ Week 2017 (29th May – 4th June) one of the biggest yet. To mark this, Farmstead from Bidfood has launched the ultimate fresh meat guide, to help caterers be masters of the BBQ this summer.

With sections on poultry, beef, lamb and pork, the guide features advice on selecting the best cuts of meat to tips on seasoning. It also contains a range of aromatic and succulent grill-friendly, smoked, baked or slow-cook recipes, including Lebanese style Spatchcock Poussin and Texan BBQ Brisket.

The new guide also illustrates Farmstead’s full traceability policy and its mission to improve trust and transparency across the supply chain, giving at-a-glance ‘meet the farmer’ snapshots on some of the farms behind the range.

Andy Small, Farmstead Brand Manager at Bidfood says: “It’s part of British culture to bring out the BBQ at even the first hint of sunshine, so it’s no surprise that the alfresco market is now worth more than £7.1 billion. The BBQ season is a time of year when fresh meat comes into its own and with over 300 products, the Farmstead range offers a wide selection of meat with quality, consistency, traceability and value at its core.”

The Farmstead fresh meat guide is available now at www.bidfood.co.uk/our-products/our-catalogues