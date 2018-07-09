Beachside Café Gets New Look Thanks To Broadview

Dorset shading specialists Broadview recently designed and installed a Sunrain outdoor structure for Bayside Cabin, a beachside café in Gosport, Hampshire.

Having seen a previous Broadview installation for another hospitality business along the South coast, the owners of Bayside Cabin approached the Poole-based team for a similar structure that would offer them increased seating as well as a unique and flexible space that could be hired out for wedding, parties and private functions.

Following an on-site consultation, Broadview recommended a bespoke Sunrain structure to give them the look and feel of a marquee. Measuring 12 metres x 10 metres and boasting a fully retractable roof that retracts back to a high centre point to give the illusion of a marquee, the space has not only offered increased covers on a daily basis with the option of AL Fresco dining on fine weather days but also a perfect space for weddings and special events.

Integrated LED spotlights with dimmable function were also installed to give the space a bespoke ambience and personality for use during evening celebrations.

The owners of Bayside Cabin are thrilled with their new additional space and the project has become a showcase for Broadview to show other hospitality businesses just what can be achieved with an outdoor structure.

Tel 012020 679012

Web www.outdoorshading.co.uk