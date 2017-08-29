Beacon Urges The Hospitality Industry To Tackle Water Wastage This World Water Week

Insight from Beacon and its suppliers has shown that poor water waste management in the hospitality industry could be costing operators £2,000 per year on water costs alone. The leading purchasing company is encouraging the hospitality industry to lead the way in reducing water waste this World Water Week (27th August – 1st September), to improve sustainability and make savings on their costs in the process.

Recent research from Beacon supplier, PHS, shows that, with controlled water usage measures in place, outlets have saved an average of £1,068 per year. What’s more, CEF has highlighted that there is now only enough fresh water readily available to sustain 1.2 billion people. With that said, Beacon is urging operators to consider their sustainability objectives to help the environment with reduced water usage, as well as improving their own profitability.

Through collaborating with some of Beacon’s leading water management suppliers: CEF, Wolseley and PHS, Teri Humphries, Purchasing Manager at Beacon, gave her advice on how operators can benefit from the careful management of their water:

“It is important that the hospitality industry addresses water waste for this sector to lead the way when it comes to sustainability initiatives. Recent developments in technology are now readily available and can provide major benefits to operators and whilst it may seem like significant investment in the first instance, it will provide financial returns in the long term.”

“Water saving products

There are many water saving products available on the market, so consider your current facilities and invest in new technology for cost savings in the long term. Using water saving products, such as flow regulators also establishes an operator’s reputation as a sustainable brand, which in turn can create customer loyalty. For example, “Drenched” by CEF uses volumising technology to transform the flow of water into a targeted molecular cone, which reduces the volume used in the process by up to 98% and offers an energy saving of up to 100%, dependent on the application.

“Infrared technology

Infra-red technology isn’t new to the industry, but in recent years these products have advanced greatly. According to insight from supplier Wolseley, this technology can save an average of 70% of the water used by urinals when compared to an uncontrolled cistern. When it comes to basins, infrared technology can help to reduce water usage from eight litres of water per minute to three and a half.

“Staff training

Even with state of the art technology in place, without proper staff training water waste will always be a prevalent issue. We would always recommend implementing a water management plan, including the allocation of one or more champions within the business, as well as adherence to checklists and processes. Ensure that staff are trained to identify leaks and faulty products to avoid unnecessary and costly water wastage and consider seeking third party support for regular audits.”