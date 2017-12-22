Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa pledges support to regional children’s hospice

Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa has announced East Anglia Children’s Hospice (EACH) as its chari

ty of the year for 2018. EACH supports families, and cares for children and young people, with life-threatening conditions across Cambridgeshire, Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk. Over the course of the year, Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa’s staff will organise and take part in a variety of activities and events to raise awareness and funds for EACH.

The new charity announcement follows a successful year of fundraising for Niamh Henry’s Fairy Wish Fund, which was selected as the Hotel’s charity of the year for 2016/2017. Since November 2016, Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa has raised over £3,500 for the Fund, which supports C2, the children’s cancer unit at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, the children’s Rainbow Ward at the West Suffolk Hospital, the paediatric counselling services at Addenbrooke’s, and Stars, which is a community based counselling service in Cambridge for bereaved children.

The Hotel wrapped up its fundraising on Tuesday 19 December with its Christmas Jumper Day. Other fundraising activities throughout the year included three £1 donation days, where £1 from every sale at the Hotel is donated, a charity skydive, a keep fit challenge in the Health and Fitness Centre, a zip wire, a classic Grand National sweepstake, a Halloween-themed cake bake and an ‘advent calendar’ raffle.

Noel Byrne, Chief Executive at Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa, commented: “We’ve had a lot of fun raising money for Niamh Henry’s Fairy Wish Fund, and we look forward to supporting EACH in the coming year. Our chosen charitable organisation each year must be reasonably local to the Hotel, so we can ensure the vital funds we raise are befitting our local community. Having a single charity to support for the year provides us with great focus and drive for our fundraising activities, and allows us to make a true difference. Our staff really engaged with this year’s fundraising activities and came up with some fantastic ideas and initiatives. We look forward to what 2018 will bring in terms of new challenges for our staff to take on and other exciting fundraising activities to support this important charity in our region.”

If you want to find out more about East Anglia Children’s Hospice, please visit: www.each.org.uk