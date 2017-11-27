Beer And Women Group Stages Tasting For Women MPs

Beer and women group Dea Latis staged its third beer tasting in Parliament recently, treating a room full of women MPs and women working in the brewing and related industries to an evening of beer and food matching. The group also announced some initial fundings from its recent research into women’s behaviours and attitudes around beer.

The event, organised jointly with the All Party Parliamentary Beer Group and British Beer & Pub Association, was attended by around 70 guests. Beer Sommelier and Dea Latis founder Annabel Smith guided them through six beer and food pairings designed to showcase beers from Dea Latis corporate members, while co-founder Lisa Harlow revealed the research results.

The event was hosted by Ruth Smeeth MP, vice chair of the All Party Parliamentary Beer Group. She said. She said “Often in Parliament I’m the only woman in the room, so it made a lovely change to be in a room full of women.”

“I was delighted to meet so many talented women who are working in the brewing and related industries and I’m sure that their passion for beer will encourage more to forge careers in these sectors, and persuade more women to start drinking our wonderful national drink.

“All the MPs including myself greatly enjoyed tasting the wonderful and diverse selection of beers from around the country and were amazed how well they matched the different foods on offer.

“It was inspiring to discover that women are playing such a central role in leading Britain’s beer renaissance”

Lisa Harlow for Dea Latis said: “The Westminster event fulfilled two of our main aims: to highlight the women working in our industry and present it as a career choice for more women, and to encourage more women to drink beer. We’re glad that our MP guests enjoyed the evening and hope they are encouraged to become influential advocates for our cause.”

She added: “The top line findings from our research were received with interest by guests and we look forward to issuing the full results once we’ve analysed them, early next year.” The research was carried out thanks to a grant received by Dea Latis from the Brewers’ Research & Education Fund.

Brigid Simmonds, chief executive of the British Beer & Pub Association, added, “We are delighted that a growing number of female MPs are championing beer as Britain’s national drink and grateful to Ruth Smeeth MP and her colleagues for taking time out of their busy schedules to support women working in our industry.”

The beers enjoyed by guests were:

Marston’s 61 Deep: served in champagne flutes as an aperitif

St Austell Tribute with Fish & Chips

Joseph Holt Humdinger with mini Croque Monsieur

Harvey’s Wharf IPA with onion bhaji

Shepherd Neame Bishops Finger with pigs in blanket

Marston’s Pearl Jet with mini roast beef and Yorkshire puds

Liefmans Kriek with chocolate truffles

All guests also departed with a bottle of Plum Porter, brewed by Titanic Brewery in Ruth Smeeth’s Stoke-on-Trent constituency, and a personalised bottle of Vedett, thanks to Dea Latis member Duvel, who took photos of guests and turned them into labels on the spot.