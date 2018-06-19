LATEST NEWS
Home / Recipes / Beer Battered Fish Tacos with a Spicy Cilantro Cream Sauce

Beer Battered Fish Tacos with a Spicy Cilantro Cream Sauce

Posted by: Admin in Recipes June 19, 2018

Ingredients:
Fish:
  • 1 lb firm white fish
  • 1½ cups flour
  • 1 tsp paprika
  • 1 tsp chili powder
  • 1 tsp cumin
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 3 cups beer
  • Oil for frying

Spicy Cilantro Cream Sauce:

  • ½ cup sour cream
  • ½ cup mayonnaise
  • ½ tsp oregano
  • ½ tsp chile powder
  • ½ tsp cumin
  • ½ tsp garlic powder
  • ½ tsp onion powder
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • ¼ tsp all spice
  • 1 minced jalepeno
  • 1 lime squeezed
  • ½ cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • Corn Tortillas
  • Lime wedges
  • Sliced Avocado
  • ½ head of Red Cabbage
Directions:
  1. Cut fish fillets into strips and marinate in two cups of beer in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes.
  2. Combine all ingredients for the Cream Sauce and refrigerate.
  3. In a bowl, whisk together 1 cup of flour, the paprika, chili powder, cumin, and salt.
  4. Stir in remaining 1 cup of beer and let mixture sit at room temperature for 30 minutes.
  5. Slice cabbage.
  6. Heat oil with a depth of 2 inches to 200 degrees C.
  7. Pat dry fish and season with salt and pepper.
  8. Toss with the remaining ½ cup of flour.
  9. When the oil is hot, coat 6 piece in the beer batter and shake off excess batter.
  10. Fry for 4-5 minutes, moving pieces around once or twice to avoid sticking to the bottom of frying pan.
  11. Remove fish and place on a wire rack and serve with warm tortillas, cabbage, avocado, and Spicy Cilantro Cream Sauce.

Tagged with:

About Admin

© Copyright 2018, RBC Publishing Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
x

Check Also

Char Siu Barbecue Pork

Established by Mr Wing Yip and his brothers, and now with two generations of our family at the helm, the company has rapidly become ...