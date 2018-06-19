Beer Battered Fish Tacos with a Spicy Cilantro Cream Sauce

Fish:
- 1 lb firm white fish
- 1½ cups flour
- 1 tsp paprika
- 1 tsp chili powder
- 1 tsp cumin
- 1 tsp salt
- 3 cups beer
- Oil for frying
Spicy Cilantro Cream Sauce:
- ½ cup sour cream
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- ½ tsp oregano
- ½ tsp chile powder
- ½ tsp cumin
- ½ tsp garlic powder
- ½ tsp onion powder
- ¼ tsp salt
- ¼ tsp all spice
- 1 minced jalepeno
- 1 lime squeezed
- ½ cup chopped fresh cilantro
- Corn Tortillas
- Lime wedges
- Sliced Avocado
- ½ head of Red Cabbage
Directions:
- Cut fish fillets into strips and marinate in two cups of beer in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes.
- Combine all ingredients for the Cream Sauce and refrigerate.
- In a bowl, whisk together 1 cup of flour, the paprika, chili powder, cumin, and salt.
- Stir in remaining 1 cup of beer and let mixture sit at room temperature for 30 minutes.
- Slice cabbage.
- Heat oil with a depth of 2 inches to 200 degrees C.
- Pat dry fish and season with salt and pepper.
- Toss with the remaining ½ cup of flour.
- When the oil is hot, coat 6 piece in the beer batter and shake off excess batter.
- Fry for 4-5 minutes, moving pieces around once or twice to avoid sticking to the bottom of frying pan.
- Remove fish and place on a wire rack and serve with warm tortillas, cabbage, avocado, and Spicy Cilantro Cream Sauce.