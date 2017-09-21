Now in its fourth year Beer Box Shop is going from strength to strength and is about to make its fourth premises change to allow for the ever-growing range of off the shelf boxes.

“Our core customers have always been breweries and specialist bottle shops as you would expect, but over the last 12 months we have experienced a huge growth in sales to pubs, bars, restaurants and non-traditional customers from other areas” said Director Simon Hulse. “As more and more bars and restaurants are stocking ranges of craft beers, ciders and gins we are seeing a sharp rise in sales as these outlets take advantage of off sales and gifting opportunities”.

Beer Box Shop launched its online web shop last year and now has the largest range of off the shelf boxes for beer in the UK along with a next day delivery service. “When we launched Beer Box Shop in 2014 we had a basic range of gift boxes for 330ml and 500ml bottles but the range quickly grew to include carriers, can gift boxes, glass and bottle gift sets, shipping solutions and much more. Our aim is to always offer a fast, professional and friendly service and this has led to a loyal following of customers from the smallest microbrewery through to large national breweries who receive regular orders of printed boxes”.

For more information see www.beerboxshop.co.uk