Beer Day Britain – Your Country Needs You!

June 15th is Beer Day Britain – the UK’s first national beer day – and your country needs your help and enthusiasm to demonstrate why Britain’s beer and pubs should be recognized as national treasures.

June 15th is also the date that Magna Carta was sealed in 1215. The connection between Magna Carta and Beer Day Britain is that ale is mentioned in Article 35 of the great charter.

‘Let there be throughout our kingdom a single measure for wine and a single measure for ale and a single measure for corn, namely “the London quarter”‘

Ale was so important in England in 1215 that it was included in one of the most significant legal documents in history. And in 2016 beer is still vital – not just to the British economy but to the social health of the nation.

The intention of Beer Day Britain is:

To encourage people to drink beer whether that is at the pub, a barbeque, party, picnic, or brewery tap room.

To raise the profile of beer as Britain’s national drink.

To make people proud of Britain’s beer and pubs today and of Britain’s heritage as the brewing powerhouse and its role in spreading beer around the world.

To have a fantastic time drinking and enthusing about our favourite drink.

At 7pm on June 15th we are planning a nationwide communal cheers to beer, when everyone is encouraged to go to the pub to raise a pint of real ale as part of the national ‘cheers’. Will you join in and encourage your friends and colleagues to do the same? The aim is to trend on Twitter using the hashtag #CheerstoBeers.

We cannot make Beer Day Britain a success without CAMRA members getting involved, so lets make sure social media lights up with mentions of #beerdaybritain in the weeks leading up to June 15th.

Please follow @BeerDayBritain on Twitter and ‘like‘ it on FaceBook.

You can also download an information pack, logo and beer mat artwork on the website (www.beerdaybritain.co.uk) so you can tell everyone you know that you are a ‘Proud Supporter of Beer Day Britain’.

Here’s to Beer Day Britain 2016!