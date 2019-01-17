Beer Is Key To The Low And No Alcohol Boom, Says BBPA

The British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA) has today commented on the findings of a survey by the Portman Group, which found that there has been a boom in the popularity of low and no alcohol alternatives.

Figures from the survey show that nearly a quarter (24%)[1] of British drinkers have either already switched some of their drinking to low alcohol alternatives or would consider doing so in the next six months.

The findings follow ongoing investment and innovation in low and no alcohol beers by UK brewers, which has been key to the low and no alcohol boom, says the BBPA.

Brigid Simmonds, Chief Executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, comments:

“The boom in the popularity of low and no alcohol products, as shown by the Portman Group’s survey, is very encouraging. With the significant investment and innovation in low and no alcohol beers by UK brewers, beer has been a key part of this growth.

“The skill and craft needed to brew low and no alcohol beers is no different to normal strength beers, meaning they taste great and quality is not compromised. With a bigger range of low and no alcohol beers than ever before, there has never been a better time to give them a go!

“Although we are experiencing a boom in the low and no alcohol part of the category, there is a real need for the Government to engage and help our industry to promote these products and bring the guidance on alcohol descriptors in line with that of our European neighbours. There is growing interest in moderate alcohol consumption as the survey by the Portman Group shows and we need everyone to work together to make it easier for consumers to understand what is on offer and create real choice.”

[1] Figure from YouGov PLC. Total sample size was 2004 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 19th – 20th December 2018. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all GB adults (aged 18+).