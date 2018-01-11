Beer-Lovers Rejoice As Fine Dining Experience Kicks Off The Start Of The Great British Beer Festival Winter

A ‘beer and fine dining’ experience will take place at the 4-Star Maids Head Hotel on Sunday 18th February, as part of the Great British Beer Festival Winter celebratory fringe events.

Local businesses and breweries will come together to showcase the very best local brews and cuisine as CAMRA gears up to launch the very first Great British Beer Festival Winter, taking place at The Halls in Norwich from 20-24 February 2018.

Award-winning Head Chef ‘Magic’ Marcin Pomierny has worked closely with Beer Sommelier Cheryl Cade to create each pairing for the event. Cheryl will be on hand throughout the dinner to explain each matching and provide more details on how to explore this adventure in taste.

The experience is just one of a number of fringe events taking place alongside the festival to celebrate the fantastic local beer and pub culture in Norfolk.

Cheryl Cade, who also runs the World Beer Bar at the Great British Beer Festival Winter says: “Beer is the perfect pairing to fine dining. Anyone who attends the event will learn about styles to pair with which dishes, while enjoying the best brews and food in Norwich. If the experience doesn’t manage to quench your thirst, you can follow it with a visit to the festival for more great beers brewed locally and abroad.”

The ‘beer and fine dining’ experience will take place at 7:30 pm on Sunday, 18th February 2018. Tickets for the experience cost £35 per person and are limited.