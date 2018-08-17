Beer Writing Awards – Three Weeks Left To Enter

Writers, journalists, bloggers, broadcasters, photographers and others who communicate about beer and pubs are urged to enter the Guild of Beer Writers’ Annual Awards, which close in three weeks, on 7 September.

This year’s awards come with a total prize fund of £11,000 to be shared between the winners and runners up in the competition, which aims to reward the best communication about beer and pubs in national, regional, trade and on-line media as well as books. A new category has been added this year for writing specifically about pubs.

Judges this year are: Amy Bryant, food editor at The Telegraph; James Cuthbertson, MD of Dark Star Brewery and founder of the Beer & Cider Marketing Awards; Stu McKinlay, co-founder of Yeastie Boys; Jenn Merrick, founder of Earth Station Brewery; Zoe Smith, retail correspondent at The Guardian and Mark Taylor, Bristol-based food and drink writer. The current Beer Writer of the Year, Adrian Tierney-Jones, chairs the panel.

Work must have been published between 1 September 2017 and 31 August 2018 to be eligible.

The Guild publishes a shortlist for all nine categories in November, while the winner and runner up for each will be unveiled at the Guild of Beer Writers annual awards dinner, held at the Chelsea Harbour Hotel on 22 November. One overall Beer Writer of the Year will receive the Michael Jackson Gold Tankard Award.

Full details of all nine categories in the Awards, and advice on how to submit entries, can be found here: https://www.beerguild.co.uk/awards/